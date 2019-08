Road closed after serious crash in Essex

Point Clear Road in St Osyth is completely closed after a serious crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash near Clacton.

Point Clear Road in St Osyth is closed both ways between between Wigboro Wick Lane and Eastern Promenade, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The accident happened around 6.15am today and police and ambulance crew are in attendance.

Stay with us for updates.