Road on new estate named after World War One poet

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 December 2019

Lucy Edgley and Fran Marquand, the daughters of Edmund Blunden, with Yvette Christy, marketing manager for Kier Living, and Kevin Bearne, regional sales and marketing manager for Kier Living Picture: KIER LIVING

KIER LIVING

The memory of a renowned First World War poet will live on after a road in a new housing devlopment in the Suffolk village where he lived was named after him,

Edmund Blunden was a decorated veteran of the Western Front before becoming a leading war poet and scholar Picture: ARCHANTEdmund Blunden was a decorated veteran of the Western Front before becoming a leading war poet and scholar Picture: ARCHANT

Blunden Close is on the Elms Croft development in Long Melford and has been named after Edmund Blunden.

He moved there in 1964 and would spend the rest of his life there, dying a decade later.

His descendants, including his daughters Lucy Edgeley and Fran Marquand, were invited by developers Kier Living to celebrate the recent launch of the new road.

They spoke about their father and read one of his poems, written in Long Melford about the war, called 'A Swan, A Man', before cutting a ceremonial ribbon.

Hall Mill at Long Melford, the home of Edmund Blunden Picture: ARCHANTHall Mill at Long Melford, the home of Edmund Blunden Picture: ARCHANT

Fran said: "We've done a number of things to celebrate our father in recent years, so we were very happy to stop by and honour this new road name.

"We were also happy to discover Blunden Close is the first road you turn into as you enter the development — putting it front and centre."

Edmund Blunden was born in London in 1896. An officer in the Royal Sussex Regiment, he served on the Western Front where he fought at Ypres, the Somme and Passchendaele.

Blunden Close in Long Melford is named after war poet Edmund Blunden, who lived in the village in the last years of his life Picture: KIER LIVINGBlunden Close in Long Melford is named after war poet Edmund Blunden, who lived in the village in the last years of his life Picture: KIER LIVING

He was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry in 1917 and survived being gassed.

After the war he began writing and became friends with renowned war poet Siegfried Sassoon and the writer Robert Graves.

He continued to write throughout the 1920s and 30s while also working as a tutor at Oxford University.

Some of his most famous poems include Can You Remember?, Sheepbells, and The Festubert Shrine and he is one of 16 Great War poets commemorated on a slate stone in Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey.

On his retirement he moved to Long Melford.

Kevin Bearne, regional sales and marketing manager from Kier Living said: "We're delighted to celebrate the legacy of Edmund Blunden with this naming ceremony, recognising the poet's links to Long Melford and his impact on English poetry.

"We were also very happy to be joined by his daughters, Lucy Edgeley and Fan Marquand, and members of their family."

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

