Road partially blocked after car and van collide

A Stowmarket road was partially blocked this morning after two vehicles collided.

The police were called to an accident in Stowmarket at 8.05am today.

Officers said a car was in collision with a van on Brockford Street and as a result the van was partially blocking the road.

The van was blocking off the junction A140 and Brockford Street but was cleared at 8.40am.

Details of the vehicles are not known but no one was injured.