Ipswich northern bypass opponents keep celebrations on ice

Nick Green, co-founder of the Stop the Northern Bypass campaign at the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Opponents of plans for a northern bypass across Ipswich have put celebrations on hold - but are sure the scheme will be formally dropped by Suffolk County Council's cabinet next month.

Nick Green from the campaign group Stop! The Ipswich Northern Bypass said he could not see how it could go any further: "We were told at the start of the process by Matthew Hicks that he needed to see support from local people and from the councils that would be affected by the new road.

"Two of the councils have rejected the proposals and so have the vast majority of people who took part in the consultation. There is no way this can go ahead - but we are cautious until we have had confirmation."

Mr Green said his campaign wanted to hear a clear, unequivocal commitment to abandoning the project to remove any threat of blight on properties that might be in the way of a new road.

Terry Hunt, chairman of the Ipswich Vision Partnership, called on authorities to look for other solutions to the town's congestion problems.

He said: "We cannot sit back and rely on the northern route as the only solution to the traffic problems.

"There needs to be a package of improvements, first and foremost of these clearly has to be Highways England coming up with ways of ensuring that the Orwell Bridge only closes an absolute minimum number of times and only when it's 100% necessary.

"The recent paper was disappointing in it's apparent lack of urgency and I implore them to get on with this work, and to come back as quickly as humanly possible with some proposals that can be implemented quickly, because that will make such a difference to the traffic problems that are all too regular around Ipswich."

And Terry Baxter from Ipswich Central also highlighted problems with the bridge, saying: "Whatever decision comes through on the northern bypass it still leaves the issue of Ipswich being held to ransom by the Orwell Bridge.

"That's something we cannot tolerate if it's going to continue to be closed or interrupted by accidents or adverse weather.

"We have had the three bridges [Upper Orwell Crossings] knocked off the agenda and it could be that the county council will go down the road not to progress the northern bypass any further. There has to be more urgent focus on the improvements to the Orwell Bridge.

"We have had the pre-report from Highways England, it's taken two years to get the report, and we need to make sure we are not waiting another two years for solutions. It's about getting that implemented as soon as possible - we owe it to the people of Ipswich who live and work in the town to come up with a solution to this.

"Certainly businesses have had to put up with employees to making it into work when the bridge is closed, and there is no doubt some businesses are having to look at other ways with how their employees get on with their day to day [like home working].

"For some that is entirely practical but if you run a business in the high street it's different. It's really important we don't lose focus on the fact that town centres are about interaction and we need people to be able to get in and out efficiently.

"There is a will between all Ipswich Vision partners to make getting around the town centre easier."

And another council today added its voice to those opposing the new road.

John Ward, Babergh District Council's leader, said: "I welcome the publication of this detailed and thorough report, which demonstrates that there is a strong business case for an Ipswich Northern Route. Should the road be built, it is clear that it would form an important component of Ipswich's growth and prosperity this century, benefiting our county town and the whole of Suffolk.

"This is not the only consideration however, far from it. I fully recognise that there is considerable opposition to the road outside of Ipswich. These concerns need to be respected and addressed. There would also be environmental implications and significant challenges in delivering the additional housing this decade that would be required in order to secure Government backing for the scheme.

"All things considered, I accept that the Ipswich Northern Route project should not go ahead, but feel very strongly that there must be renewed focus on improvements to key existing roads and junctions, including the Copdock interchange and Orwell Bridge. I'd like to see these areas addressed as a matter of urgency so that important progress can be made."