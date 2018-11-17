What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A main road into Ipswich has been ranked in the top 10 ‘riskiest roads’ in the east of England by a road safety charity.

A new interactive map using data from the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) reveals Norwich Road, from the junction with the A14 to the junction with Woodbridge Road, is among the most dangerous when looking at the average risk of a fatal or serious crashes.

Inspector Chris Hinett, from the Suffolk and Norfolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said the force had identified a stretch of Norwich Road, near the junction of Valley Road, as a potential risk for collisions.

However he said he would not describe it as one of East Anglia’s most dangerous.

He said his team analyse accident data collected from across the county, identifying not only stretches of road where accidents are more likely to happen - but also the day of the week and time of day the risk increases.

“As a result we can put our teams out on junctions during those times,” he said.

“Just their presence should make people switch on and be more aware when they are driving. Failing to give way or pulling out in front of other vehicles is the main reason for collisions on Norwich Road.”

Borough councillor Robin Vickery, who represents the Castle Hill ward in Ipswich, said the road has been an issue for years.

He said: “The Norwich Road is one the main arteries into the town. It’s unfortunate that we have so many hazards in the road which will have a knock-on effect in making it more perilous.

“I have great sympathy for anyone living on the Norwich Road trying to back out of their driveway.”

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “We regularly look at accident data to work up solutions which aim to reduce the number of road traffic collisions. We are aware that the A1156 Norwich Road can be a hot spot for these sorts of incidents.

“It is a busy route into and out of Ipswich with multiple junctions and lots of opportunities for vehicles to stop, start and try to park.

“We have considered ways in which we could reduce the number of incidents by potentially removing parking bays, or developing measures to help discourage rat running.

“Any options would need to be reviewed and approved by the appropriate parties.”