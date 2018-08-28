Road safety workshop to be held as scheme assists older drivers

A road safety workshop will be held in Lowestoft in the New Year as part of a scheme to keep older drivers independent and safe on the roads in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Roadsafe board – a collection of groups including Suffolk police and Suffolk County Council which aims to keep the roads safe – launched the Grand Drivers scheme several years ago to help support drivers over 60.

The project was relaunched earlier this year as part of a bid to help drivers remain safe on the road. And with “successful” road safety workshops recently held in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, the Grand Driver programme will hold its next workshop in Lowestoft on January 29, 2019.

Visit www.suffolkroadsafe.com/road-users/drivers/older-drivers to find out more.