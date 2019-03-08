Partly Cloudy

Traffic delays on A12 after multi-vehicle collision

PUBLISHED: 12:58 15 April 2019

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The northbound carriageway of the A12 in Essex is blocked near Colchester following a collision involving several vehicles.

The collision occurred just after J25 on the road near Marks Tey.

Traffic has been affected on both sides of the road, with the northbound carriageway blocked by the vehicles, while traffic is said to be slow southbound.

Essex Travel news said on Twitter: “A12 northbound – an accident involving several vehicles is blocking the carriageway just after J25 (Marks Tey). . Delays building – also slow southbound past the scene.”

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

