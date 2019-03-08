Traffic delays on A12 after multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The northbound carriageway of the A12 in Essex is blocked near Colchester following a collision involving several vehicles.

A12 northbound – and accident involving several vehicles is blocking the carriageway just after J25 (Marks Tey). . Delays building – also slow southbound past the scene. pic.twitter.com/TepCtcCI50 — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 15, 2019

The collision occurred just after J25 on the road near Marks Tey.

Traffic has been affected on both sides of the road, with the northbound carriageway blocked by the vehicles, while traffic is said to be slow southbound.

