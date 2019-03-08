Traffic delays on A12 after multi-vehicle collision
PUBLISHED: 12:58 15 April 2019
Archant
The northbound carriageway of the A12 in Essex is blocked near Colchester following a collision involving several vehicles.
The collision occurred just after J25 on the road near Marks Tey.
Traffic has been affected on both sides of the road, with the northbound carriageway blocked by the vehicles, while traffic is said to be slow southbound.
Essex Travel news said on Twitter: “A12 northbound – an accident involving several vehicles is blocking the carriageway just after J25 (Marks Tey). . Delays building – also slow southbound past the scene.”