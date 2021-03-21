Published: 7:00 PM March 21, 2021

The lockdown rules are due to change from Monday, March 29, under the next stage of the government's roadmap.

As school Easter holidays start in Suffolk and the clocks go forward, a further easing of restrictions is planned - which will see some families able to get together again.

Changes from March 8 have already seen children return to class, while socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person is permitted and care home residents can have one indoor visitor.

From March 29 at the earliest, larger groups of up to six people - or two households - will be permitted to gather in parks and also in private gardens.

The government says this will provide greater flexibility for families to see each other, but social distancing of two metres should continue.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as golf courses, tennis, basketball courts and open-air swimming pools, will be allowed to reopen. People will also be allowed to take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

Steps 1 and 2 out of lockdown - Credit: UK Government

The Stay at Home order is due to end under this phase, but the government says: "People should continue to work from home where they can and minimise the number of journeys they make where possible, avoiding travel at the busiest times and routes."

You may also want to watch:

Holidays abroad will still not be allowed, with all travel abroad banned except for a small number of permitted reasons.

Looking further ahead, the next stage, from April 12 at the earliest, will see shops and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens able to reopen.

Hairdressers, nail salons, libraries and outdoor attractions will also open under that stage.

Then, from May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events.

From June 21 at the earliest, all remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted, with larger events being permitted to go ahead and nightclubs finally being allowed to reopen.

Steps three and four of the government's roadmap out of lockdown - Credit: UK Government



