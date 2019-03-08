Partly Cloudy

Highways England takes a wrong turning with its Suffolk road directions!

PUBLISHED: 13:19 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 21 May 2019

Highways England's confusion over Suffolk roads: Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England's confusion over Suffolk roads: Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Highways England PR chiefs have been left with egg on their face showing that they don't know where they're going by listing the A14 Ipswich to Lowestoft road as one of Britain's favourite trunk roads!

The A14 doesn't go within 40 miles of Lowestoft - its nearest point to Britain's most easterly point is the Orwell Bridge.

And the road that does go from Ipswich to Lowestoft - the A12 - was "detrunked" by the Highways Agency, the predecessor to Highways England, back in 2001 and handed over to Suffolk County Council.

Meanwhile Highways England names the A12 from Chelmsford to Colchester as one of the region's favourite roads.

The A12 is a trunk road from Chelmsford to Colchester - but few people seem to have a good word for it with frequent traffic jams at Witham, Rivenhall, Marks Tey, and Hatfield Peveral. It's a road most drivers tackle with gritted teeth, not unbounded joy!

