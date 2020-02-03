Drivers face roadworks delays on A12, A120 and A14 in next 7 days
PUBLISHED: 11:46 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 03 February 2020
If you are driving around the region over the coming week, where are you likely to face traffic hold-ups?
Highways England has announced the locations of planned roadworks which are likely to cause delays of more than 30 minutes during the next seven days.
A12 southbound near Chelmsford
Location: A12 southbound between A138/A130 and A414 near Chelmsford (east). Schedule: Until 5am on February 15
Reason: Major schemes are being carried out.
A120 eastbound access from A12 near Colchester
Location: A120 eastbound entry slip from the A12. Schedule: From 8pm on February 7 to 6am on February 8, and between 8pm and 6am each night from February 10-13.
Reason: Roadworks are planned. One lane will be closed.
A120 westbound access from A131 (south)
Location: The A120 westbound entry slip from the A131 South. Schedule: Between 8.30pm and 5am from February 3 to February 5.
Reason: Repairs are planned to emergency barriers. One lane will be closed.
A120 eastbound
Location: A120 eastbound access from B1256 near Rayne (west). Schedule: From 8pm on February 6 to 6am on February 7.
Reason: Roadworks are planned. One lane will be closed.
A14 J32 eastbound exit
Location: The A14 eastbound exit slip at junction J32, Histon. Schedule: Between 8pm and 6am from February 3-7.
Reason: Roadworks are planned. Two lanes will be closed.
A14 J32 eastbound exit
Location: The A14 eastbound exit slip at junction J32, Histon. Schedule: From 9pm on February 7 to 5am on February 10.
Reason: Roadworks are planned. Two lanes will be closed.
A14 J32 eastbound access
Location: The A14 eastbound entry slip at junction J32, Histon. Schedule: Between 8pm and 6am from February 3-7.
Reason: Roadworks are planned. One lane will be closed.
A14 J34 eastbound exit
Location: The A14 eastbound exit slip at junction J34, Fen Ditton. Schedule: Between 8pm and 6am from February 3-7.
Reason: Roadworks are planned. Two lanes will be closed.
A14 J35 eastbound access
Location: The A14 eastbound entry slip at junction J35, Stow Cum Quy. Schedule: Between 8pm and 6am from February 3-7.
Reason: Roadworks are planned. One lane will be closed.