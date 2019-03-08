Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

These roadworks projects could delay your journey this week

PUBLISHED: 07:46 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 31 March 2019

Highways England have announced a number of planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week, including on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highways England have announced a number of planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week, including on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Drivers are being warned to be aware of roadworks projects happening across Suffolk and north Essex this week – on main routes such as the A14 and A12.

Below is a handy guide to where and when roadworks are taking place this week, from Monday, April 1 to Sunday, April 7.

A11 in various locations: barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations starts Monday, April 1, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 in various locations: barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations starts Monday, April 1, weeknights only, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 various locations: drainage repairs

Works to repair drains on the A14 in various locations starts Monday, April 1, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

Lane closures

Monday, April 1 to Sunday, April 7 (seven nights)

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 2 and 3 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A47 Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft: routine maintenance works

Highways England will be carrying out routine maintenance works on the A47 Bascule Bridge at Lowestoft for one night.

This will be on the night of Thursday, April 4, from 8pm to 6am.

During the work the A47 will be closed in both directions at the bridge and a diversion will be clearly signposted.

A free hourly bus service will be provided for pedestrians wanting to cross the bridge.

This will leave from the north side of the bridge at quarter past the hour and from the south side at quarter to the hour.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. The A120 eastbound will be closed Monday to Thursday nights between 9pm and 6am.

The A120 westbound will be closed on Friday night between 9pm and 5am. Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the A133 B1033 and B1035.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.

For further information and real-time updates, visit the Highways England website.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mini heatwave to end with cooler and cloudy weather

The warmer spring weather is due to end today with cooler temperatures of around 10-11C in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

These roadworks projects could delay your journey this week

Highways England have announced a number of planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week, including on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have we featured your Mother’s Day message?

Harry and Bailey Austin with their mum Jodie Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after 1-0 win at Cambridge

The view from the Cambridge United press box looking out towards the 1,119 Colchester United supporters who relished yesterday's 1-0 win at the Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Boss Lambert remains fully committed to a future with Ipswich

Town manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists