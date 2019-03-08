Roadworks begin to improve access to Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran shows

Two weeks of roadworks will get underway in Ipswich today in preparation for Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts later this summer.

Plans to improve access to Chantry Park ahead of the Suffolk pop superstar's August bank holiday gigs will see one lane of London Road closed between Hadleigh Road and Robin Drive.

The cricket ground entrance to Chantry Park will be temporarily widened and a temporary crossing point will be installed along London Road.

The bus lane along London Road will also be suspended during the works.

Following the August concerts, Suffolk Highways will return in September to remove the crossing point and return the widened area to its original layout.

In addition to the works at London Road, Suffolk Highways will also be installing a permanent dropped kerb on Hyntle Close, at the back of Chantry Park.

This will take place from Monday, July 29 to Wednesday, July 31.

