News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Work to start to improve safety on 'hazardous' road

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:30 AM October 19, 2021   
The street is not one-way, but is often too narrow for two cars to comfortably pass Picture: SONYA D

The street is not one-way, but is often too narrow for two cars to comfortably pass Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Roadworks will take place in Benton Street, Hadleigh, next week, with car parking spaces sacrificed to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow.

Suffolk Highways, which will be carrying out the work, said in a letter to local residents that they will be installing a "traffic calming build-out" on Benton Street which will reduce a section of the road's width to that of a single vehicle. 

They also confirmed that they will remove some on-street parking which they say will stop cars encroaching on the pavement. 

The damage to the overhanging building in Benton Street, Hadleigh, is clear to see Picture: SONYA DU

The damage to the overhanging building in Benton Street, Hadleigh, is clear to see Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In a letter dated, October 11, Mick Fraser, Suffolk County councillor for the Hadleigh Division said: "Shortly after I was first elected as county councillor for Hadleigh, I was approached by many Benton Street residents who told me of the almost daily hazards they faced from traffic whilst walking along the pavements.

"Many had been struck by mirrors or experienced near-misses that would have caused them significant harm."

After hearing about concerns from residents, Mr Fraser commissioned a data capture survey which showed that in some places there were 100 incidents when vehicles strayed onto footpaths every day. 

Mr Fraser continued: "I requested that Suffolk Highways do something to improve this hazardous situation.

You may also want to watch:

"We are going to try something out, to see if it works, and I have agreed to fund this from our local highways budget." 

The road improvements, which have been supported by Hadleigh Town Council, will be carried out by Suffolk Highways on Monday, October 25, with residents warned not to park in coned off areas.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week
  2. 2 'There are a million pundits... it becomes tedious' - Cook on Portsmouth trip
  3. 3 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  1. 4 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
  2. 5 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
  3. 6 £1m renovation on Suffolk castle will change the appearance
  4. 7 Revealed: The most popular names for babies born in Suffolk in 2020
  5. 8 Ipswich Town fan banned from Portman Road for racially abusing player
  6. 9 Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star
  7. 10 'I'm very lucky' – Ipswich biker-chef lost arm and hand in A14 crash

Following the roadworks, the effectiveness of the traffic calming measures in Benton Street will be monitored for 12-18 months - with scope for changes to be made if necessary.

Over recent years residents in Benton Street have also highlighted problems with HGV drivers ignoring the 7.5 weight limit which is in place and sometimes hitting properties in the historic street.

The weight limit for Benton Street is clearly signposted Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The weight limit for Benton Street is clearly signposted Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In their letter Suffolk Highways said: "Finally, we know HGV usage continues to be an issue on Benton Street, please be aware that there is a 7.5t weight limit in place and Suffolk County Council’s Lorry Watch team should be contacted if any vehicles are seen to ignore the restriction."

Residents can contact Lorry Watch by emailing lorrywatch@suffolk.gov.uk.


Suffolk County Council
Suffolk Highways
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest data shows coronavirus hotspots across Suffolk

Data

The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Sone Aluko celebrates scoring his second goal at Cambridge.

Cambridge United vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Live: Live updates as Town take on Cambridge

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
People in Suffolk and north Essex can now get their Covid vaccine booster

Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions

Timothy Bradford

person
Paul Cook talks to Mike Ashton, Ian Craney and Michael O'Leary after the draw at Cambridge United.

Opinion

Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-2 draw at Cambridge

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon