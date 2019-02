Delays are likely in Newmarket due to emergency road closure

Fitzroy Street in Newmarket is closed while emergency roadworks are carried out. Archant

A road has been closed in Newmarket town centre while emergency repairs are made to a sunken manhole cover.

An emergency closure has been put in place along the full length of Fitzroy Street, #Newmarket and part of Lowther Street. The closure will remain in place until 13 February, (24 hours each day). Please follow the diversion. #SuffolkRepairs pic.twitter.com/UzUTE28VWU — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 8, 2019

Delays are likely due to the closure of the full length of Fitzroy Street and part of Lowther Street.

Suffolk Highways said the road would be shut 24 hours a day until Wednesday, February 13. A diversion is in place.

