Where will roadworks be happening this week?

14 April, 2019 - 19:00
Where are roadworks happening in Suffolk and north Essex from April 15 to April 21 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Avoid hold-ups on the region’s roads by finding out about planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week.

The following works are scheduled for Monday, April 15, to Sunday, April 21.

A11 and A47 at various locations: Safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A11 and A47 in various locations will be in place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11, Spooner Row: Concrete repairs

Works to repair sections of the concrete carriageway of the A11 near Spooner Row starts on Tuesday, April 16, lasting one night, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 and A47 and A12, various locations: Safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A14, A47 and A12 in various locations will be in place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 and A47 in various locations: Drainage clearance and repairs

Works to sweep drainage channels and repair gullies on the A14 and A47 in various locations will be in place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 and A47 in various locations: Weed spraying

Weed spraying of the central reservations and roadside verges starts this week on the A14 and A47 in various locations, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: Safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. Harwich Road will be closed between Rectory Road and the new roundabout on Sunday 14 April between 9pm and 6am. A signed diversion will be in place between Frating and Horsley Cross, via the B1029, A133, B1033 and B1035.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.

