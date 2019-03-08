Roadworks - Be aware of possible delays on A12, A14 and Bascule Bridge

Highways England have announced planned roadworks for the coming week in Suffolk and north Essex, including works on the A12 and A14, as well as on the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft.

Here is a list of the roadworks which are most likely to affect your journey.

A12 northbound access from A120 near Colchester (West)

Location: The A12 northbound entry slip from the A120 Colchester West.

Schedule: Expect disruption every night between 8pm and 6am from November 5 to November 9, and from 8pm on November 11 to 6am on November 12.

A14 J32 eastbound exit

Location: The A14 eastbound exit slip at junction 32 for Histon.

Lane closures: Lane one will be closed.

Schedule: Expect disruption every day between 9.30am and 3.30pm from November 4 to November 8. Also expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from November 4 to 8.

Closures will also be in place from 9pm on November 8 to 5am on November 11, and disruption is expected between 9.30am and 3.30pm on November 11 and 8.30pm on November 11 and 5am on November 12.

A14 32 eastbound access

A47 (Bascule Bridge) eastbound between A1144 north Lowestoft and A12

Location: The A47 eastbound. Schedule: Expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from November 3 to November 25.

A47 eastbound between B1370 and B1375, and B1375 and A1117

Location: The A47 eastbound. Expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from November 4 to 9, and also between November 11 and 16.