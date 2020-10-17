E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Where will there be roadworks in Suffolk next week?

PUBLISHED: 06:41 18 October 2020

Foxhall Road in Ipswich is closed until the end of the month Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Foxhall Road in Ipswich is closed until the end of the month Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Roadworks are set to disrupt Suffolk motorists again next week – here are some you need to be aware of.

The Orwell Bridge

Highways England are planning to close one lane either side of the Orwell Bridge for drainage works every night from Monday, October 19 until Saturday, October 24.

The authority is yet to confirm the works are going ahead, although said they would take place from 8.30pm.

The A14W at Trimley St Martin

Major works on the A14 are continuing to cause extensive disruption, with the road set to close between junctions 59 for Trimley St Martin and 58 for Bucklesham.

Both lanes will be closed every day between 8pm and 6am from Monday, October 19 until Saturday, October 24.

The A14W at Higham

Emergency barrier repairs are planned to take place between junctions 40 for Higham and 37 for Newmarket West.

Both lanes are set to close every day from 9pm until 4am from Monday, October 19 until Wednesday, October 21.

Playford Road, Rushmere St Andrew

Works to construct a new mini-roundabout at the junction with The Street are continuing until November 6.

The junction with Bent Lane will be closed until the end of the scheme, although Playford Road will now remain open until phase three begins on November 2.

Bramford Road, Ipswich

CityFibre is continuing its work in upgrading the towns fibre broadband connectivity and are currently completing works between Weaver Close and Beaufort Street.

Temporary traffic lights are in place until works cease on Monday, October 26.

Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Foxhall Road remains closed between Ruskin Road and Gladstone Road until November 1 while Cadent carry out gasworks.

A diversion route is in place via Ruskin Road, Darwin Road, Wellesley Road, Rosebery Road and Woodville Road.

