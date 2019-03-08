Chance to speak with highways staff when mobile exhibition visits towns

The mobile facility opens out into a larger exhibition and will feature displays and presentations of upcoming work on the A11 and A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Learn more about a £61 million road maintenance programme in this region when an exhibition truck comes to Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England's mobile exhibition centre will visit the Cornhill in Bury from 10am on Monday, April 29, and the Market Place in Stowmarket the following day from 9am to 3.30pm.

People will be able to find out about more than 140 road maintenance and improvement projects being carried out on major roads across the region this year.

There will be displays and presentations of the upcoming essential maintenance and minor improvement works and the centre will also give drivers and residents the chance to speak to Highways England staff about any concerns.

You may also want to watch:

Michael Freeman, Highways England service delivery manager, said: “This mobile exhibition offers us an excellent opportunity to better get into communities we will be working alongside as we complete crucial road upgrades in the east of England.

“It's important we speak with people to explain the work we are doing and the benefits it will bring for them, their town and this region.

“We're aware that the work we do has an impact on our road users, and so Highways England is eager to better engage with drivers and local residents, so we can hear their comments, allay their concerns and answer any questions they may come to us with.

“Last year we had a good response with people coming along to learn about roadworks and share their views, so we hope that interest will continue and grow further in 2019.”

The works will include essential road maintenance, safety improvements, traffic signal renewals, road resurfacing, landscaping and the creation of cycleways.

To keep up-to-date with the latest information, follow @HighwaysEast on Twitter.