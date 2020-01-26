E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Where will roadworks cause delays around the area over the coming week?

PUBLISHED: 16:15 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 26 January 2020

Where will there be roadworks in the area this week? Picture: ARCHANT

Where will there be roadworks in the area this week? Picture: ARCHANT

Roadworks on the A12, A14 and A11 could cause delays over the coming week.

Highways England has announced the roadworks which are likely to cause delays of more than 30 minutes in the region over the next seven days.

A11 roundabout at junction with A1075

Location: The A11 southbound at the junction with the A1075, near Thetford. Schedule: From 8pm to 6am from January 28-30.

Reason: Emergency barrier repairs are planned. One lane will be closed.

A11 northbound, between A134 and A1075 junctions

Location: The A11 northbound between the junctions with the A134 Thetford North and the A1075. Schedule: From 8pm to 6am from January 28-30.

Reason Emergency barrier repairs are planned. One lane will be closed.

A12 southbound

Location: A12 southbound between A1124 and A120 near Colchester (west) and A12 southbound between A138/A130 and A414 near Chelmsford (east). Schedule: Until 5am on February 15

Reason: Major schemes are being carried out.

A120 eastbound

Location: A120 eastbound access from B1008/B1256. Schedule: From 8pm on January 30 until 6am on January 31.

Reason: Roadworks are planned. One lane will be closed.

A14 J37 westbound access

Location: A14 westbound entry slip at junction J37, Newmarket West. Schedule: 9pm to 6am daily from January 31 to February 3.

Reason: Roadworks are planned. Two lanes will be closed.

