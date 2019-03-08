Where will roadworks be causing delays over coming week?

Highways England is warning of roadworks over the coming week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Drivers are being warned of planned roadworks which could disrupt journeys on major roads in Suffolk and north Essex over the coming week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There will be bridge inspection works on the A12 between junction 20a and 20b at Hatfield Peverel starting on Monday, March 18, lasting six nights, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, on week nights only.

During this work, northbound traffic will be diverted via the A12 junction 20a exit slip, Bury Lane over bridge, The Street and B1137 over bridge, to rejoin the A12 at junction 20b entry. Southbound traffic will be diverted via the A12 junction 20b exit slip, The Street, to rejoin the A12 via junction 20a entry slip.

On the A12 and A120, in Essex, the ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 is continuing this week in various locations. The work will be carried out from 8pm to 6am, on week nights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

On the A14, hot patching works will take place this week at junction 41 in Risby, with working hours from 9pm to 6am. Lane closures will be in place.

There will also be works to repair damaged safety barriers in various locations on the A14, again with working hours of 9pm to 6am. Lane closures will be in place during these works.

Works to resurface the A120 eastbound from A12 junction 29, Crown Interchange to Harwich Road, Pellens Corner starts on Thursday, March 21, lasting for two nights, with working hours from 8pm to 6am. Traffic will be diverted via A1232, A133, B1033 and B1035.

Safety improvements are also being carried out at the A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road in Essex. The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.