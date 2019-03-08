Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Where will roadworks be causing delays over coming week?

PUBLISHED: 15:11 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 17 March 2019

Highways England is warning of roadworks over the coming week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Highways England is warning of roadworks over the coming week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Drivers are being warned of planned roadworks which could disrupt journeys on major roads in Suffolk and north Essex over the coming week.

There will be bridge inspection works on the A12 between junction 20a and 20b at Hatfield Peverel starting on Monday, March 18, lasting six nights, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, on week nights only.

During this work, northbound traffic will be diverted via the A12 junction 20a exit slip, Bury Lane over bridge, The Street and B1137 over bridge, to rejoin the A12 at junction 20b entry. Southbound traffic will be diverted via the A12 junction 20b exit slip, The Street, to rejoin the A12 via junction 20a entry slip.

On the A12 and A120, in Essex, the ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 is continuing this week in various locations. The work will be carried out from 8pm to 6am, on week nights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

On the A14, hot patching works will take place this week at junction 41 in Risby, with working hours from 9pm to 6am. Lane closures will be in place.

There will also be works to repair damaged safety barriers in various locations on the A14, again with working hours of 9pm to 6am. Lane closures will be in place during these works.

Works to resurface the A120 eastbound from A12 junction 29, Crown Interchange to Harwich Road, Pellens Corner starts on Thursday, March 21, lasting for two nights, with working hours from 8pm to 6am. Traffic will be diverted via A1232, A133, B1033 and B1035.

Safety improvements are also being carried out at the A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road in Essex. The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Leiston sunk by St Ives

Leiston's Christy Finch, right, went closest in their defeat to St Ives Town. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Spotlight on Great Cornard parkrun: Daisy Glover leads home the field

A field of 162 took part in Saturday's Great Cornard parkrun. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

The Verdict: Lambert and his players have brought the fun factor back... now imagine adding wins into this mix

Town manager Paul Lambert applauds fans after Town's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Vicar helps Christchurch to ‘Stay Strong’ after shootings

There is a sense of shock and bewilderment among New Zealanders at the shootings, Rev. Ling said. Picture: MATTHEW LING

Violence still a threat as police continue to tackle gang problem

Superintendent Kerry Cutler discusses the problem of youth violence and gang activity Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists