Roadworks at Ipswich roundabout causing traffic problems

30 January, 2019 - 11:34
There have been traffic delays in the area around the Foxhall Road/Bixley Road roundabout due to roadworks this week Picture: ARCHANT

Two separate roadwork projects at the roundabout with Bixley Road and Foxhall Road in Ipswich are causing traffic problems in the area.

BT and Anglian Water have both carried out works at the busy roundabout this week which has caused significant delays to motorists.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said work on a replacement connection in Heath Road was completed on Sunday but that engineers from BT were still on site.

BT is scheduled to complete its work tomorrow, Thursday, January 31.

During the summer last year the area was hit hard by disruptive roadworks during Suffolk County Council’s £5 million road improvement scheme.

It saw the approaches from Bixley Road and Heath Road widened to two lanes and a toucan crossing installed but caused traffic congestion as well as pressure on businesses losing out on footfall.

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich did much of their January business early... but there are still issues to resolve on deadline day

Jonas Knudsen's future is still undecided heading into transfer deadline day

‘He’s been forced to grow up before his time’ – Mother praises nine-year-old carer

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina Wright for the past four years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Marcus Evans big interview: There have been offers to buy Town, but I’m glad I didn’t sell

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has revealed he's turned down offers to buy the club. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Campaign to rename Mildenhall Treasure is launched

The Mildenhall Treasure Picture: BRITISH MUSEUM
