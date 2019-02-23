Where will roadworks and diversions be in Suffolk and north Essex this week?

Find out where Highways England are planning roadworks next week Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Avoid hold-ups on the region’s roads by finding out what engineering works and roadworks Highways England are planning over the next week.

The following works are scheduled for Monday, February 25, to Sunday, March 3.

A12 and A120, Essex: Safety barrier repairs

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: Major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. Highways England are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which the agency need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place for closures.

Full Closures

The A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31 will be closed for five nights from Monday, February 25 to Friday, March 1.

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non-motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge.