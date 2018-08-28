Planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week

A11 Fiveways roundabout, Mildenhall:

Work to install road signs, traffic lights, traffic sensing loops, hard standings for mobile speed enforcement and re-lining of the roundabout is underway and due to be complete around mid-November. Lane closures will be in place on the Fiveways roundabout rings between 8pm and 6am on weeknights, with no total closures or diversions currently required.

A12 and A120, Essex:

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week – with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A12 junction 28 to 27, Colchester:

Motts Bridge, near Colchester, is undergoing refurbishment and work to maintain road-user safety will continue this week.

A14 eastbound Orwell Bridge, Ipswich:

Work to undertake technology repairs on the Orwell bridge will take place this week. One lane of the eastbound carriageway will be closed each night between 8pm and 6am – no full closures will be required.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex:

Construction of the new roundabout to improve road-user safety continues over the next seven days. The westbound carriageway will be closed between Horsley Cross roundabout and the junction with the A133 between 9pm and 5am on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place via the B1035, B1033 and A133.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reservation gap by Park Road are now closed.