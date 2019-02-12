Sunshine and Showers

Find out where planned roadworks are taking place this week

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 March 2019

Will these roadworks affect you? Stock picture of A12. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Will these roadworks affect you? Stock picture of A12. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

Drivers are warned in advance of overnight lane closures which will commence this week in Suffolk and north Essex, potentially sparking traffic disruption.

Highways England have announced which road improvements are set to take place from March 4 and March 10.

Work will continue on the A12 and A120 for the next five days to repair damaged safety barriers in various locations.

The working hours will be between 8pm to 6am on weeknights – during this time, drivers can expect single lane closures.

Urgent resurfacing work will take place on the A14 westbound between junctions 50 and 49 in Stowmarket.

The work will last for up to five nights and will be carried out from March 4 between the hours of 8.30pm to 5am.

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place via the A1120 and A1308 Gipping Way.

Safety improvements are also commencing on the A120 Hare Green roundabout in Essex.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed to allow work to begin.

