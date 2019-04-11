Partly Cloudy

Overnight roadworks to take place in Sudbury

11 April, 2019 - 15:15
Roadworks will take place on the A131 Melford Road in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Road repairs to a major route in Sudbury are set to take place for up to five days ahead of surface dressing later in the year.

Suffolk Highways has announced the work on Melford Road will take place overnight between 7pm and 7am, starting on Monday, April 15 and ending on Saturday, April 20.

The improvements to the existing road surface on the A131 will be completed in two phases, with phase one, from the roundabout with the A134 until Chaucer Road, taking place from Monday, April 15 until Wednesday, April 17.

Phase two, from Chaucer Road until York Road, will take place from Wednesday, April 17 to Saturday, April 20.

During the overnight closures, traffic will be diverted via the A131, A134 and vice versa for phase one and the A131, A134, A131 and vice versa for phase two.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: “The works have been planned overnight to ensure peak travel times are avoided.

“We aim to keep noise and disruption to a minimum, however due to the nature of the works some noise is unavoidable. For safety reasons our vehicles are fitted with bleepers which sound when reversing.

“Access to properties and businesses will be available but controlled by staff on site. Please speak to one of our staff who will provide access as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times. On street parking will be restricted to allow the repairs to be carried out unobstructed.”

