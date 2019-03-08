E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

These roadworks projects on A14 and A12 could delay your journey this week

PUBLISHED: 07:13 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:13 27 October 2019

Roadworks projects have been announced for the A14 and A12 this week Picture: BILL DARNELL

Roadworks projects have been announced for the A14 and A12 this week Picture: BILL DARNELL

Highways England have announced a number of planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week, including on the A14 and A12.

Here is a list of the projects most likely to delay your journey:

A12 southbound access at a minor junction between B1029 and A120 near Colchester (east)

Location: The A12 south bound. Schedule: From 9pm on November 1 to 5am on November 11.

A14 J47 westbound exit

Location: The A14 westbound exit slip at junction 47 for Elmswell. Schedule: From 8pm on October 30 to 6am on October 31.

A14 J47 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction 47 for Elmswell. Schedule: From 8pm on October 30 to 6am on October 31.

You may also want to watch:

A14 J32 eastbound exit

Location: The A14 eastbound exit slip at junction 32 for Histon.

Lane closures: Lane one will be closed.

Schedule: Expect disruption every day between 9.30am and 3.30pm from October 28 to November 1.

Expect disruption every day between 9.30am and 3.30pm from November 4 to November 8.

Closures will also be in place from 9pm on November 8 to 5am on November 11, and disruption is expected between 9.30am and 3.30pm on November 11.

A14 J54 eastbound access

Location: The A14 eastbound entry slip at junction 54 Ipswich West. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from 28 October 28 to October 31.

A14 J54 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction 54 Ipswich West. Schedule: Expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from 28 October 28 to October 31.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

A huge police presence is at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

A huge police presence is at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plans for 49 homes in rural Suffolk village rejected by council

Plans to build 49 homes in Mendlesham have been rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/WINCER KIEVENAAR CHARTERED ARCHITECTS

These roadworks projects on A14 and A12 could delay your journey this week

Roadworks projects have been announced for the A14 and A12 this week Picture: BILL DARNELL

When will we turn the clocks back in 2019 - and will we go on doing it after Brexit?

Ipswich Town Hall clock will be turning back as clocks change this autumn. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Revealed: Essex’s 100 most powerful people

Priti Patel during the annual service of remembrance at Witham War Memorial in Essex.

Missing teenager found by police

Samuel Mead, 19, was reported missing from Copdock but has since been found. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists