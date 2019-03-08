These roadworks projects on A14 and A12 could delay your journey this week

Roadworks projects have been announced for the A14 and A12 this week Picture: BILL DARNELL

Highways England have announced a number of planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week, including on the A14 and A12.

Here is a list of the projects most likely to delay your journey:

A12 southbound access at a minor junction between B1029 and A120 near Colchester (east)

Location: The A12 south bound. Schedule: From 9pm on November 1 to 5am on November 11.

A14 J47 westbound exit

Location: The A14 westbound exit slip at junction 47 for Elmswell. Schedule: From 8pm on October 30 to 6am on October 31.

A14 J47 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction 47 for Elmswell. Schedule: From 8pm on October 30 to 6am on October 31.

A14 J32 eastbound exit

Location: The A14 eastbound exit slip at junction 32 for Histon.

Lane closures: Lane one will be closed.

Schedule: Expect disruption every day between 9.30am and 3.30pm from October 28 to November 1.

Expect disruption every day between 9.30am and 3.30pm from November 4 to November 8.

Closures will also be in place from 9pm on November 8 to 5am on November 11, and disruption is expected between 9.30am and 3.30pm on November 11.

A14 J54 eastbound access

Location: The A14 eastbound entry slip at junction 54 Ipswich West. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from 28 October 28 to October 31.

A14 J54 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction 54 Ipswich West. Schedule: Expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from 28 October 28 to October 31.