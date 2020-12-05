Robber fails to return to Suffolk jail after day release

A prisoner serving five years for robbery has failed to return to a Suffolk jail after a day release.

Police are appealing for help to trace Hollesley Bay prisoner Scott Marchant.

Marchant, aged 37, was released on temporary licence for day release at 9am this morning (December 5) , but failed to return to the prison as designated this afternoon.

He is serving a five-year sentence for robbery and has links to the Basildon area of Essex.

Marchant is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with brown hair and he has a scar on the left side of his face.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Marchant, but to call police immediately if they believe they have seen him.

Anyone who has any information regarding Scott Marchant’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.