Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Cyclist could hold key to finding pair of robbers who carried out Colchester attack

PUBLISHED: 11:32 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 20 April 2019

Police are investigating an attack on a man in Colchester Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police are investigating an attack on a man in Colchester Picture: SIMON PARKER

A man was repeatedly punched and kicked by two men demanding money in a vicious assault in Colchester.

Police said the robbery took place as the victim, aged in his 30s, walked along a cycle path that runs through Lower Castle Park, adjacent to Wells Road.

He was approached by the men around 7.15pm on Wednesday, March 27.

The man ran off after one of the suspects swore at him. They chased him, punched and kicked him, and demanded money. It is believed they stole his mobile phone.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hannah Richardson, of Colchester CID, said: “The victim was chased by two men, who caught up with him and repeatedly punched and kicked him while demanding money.

“During the incident the victim put his mobile phone on the floor. It could not be found after the incident and is believed to have been stolen.

“I am looking to identify anyone who saw or heard any part of the incident or noticed two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a cyclist who was in the area at the time. He was described as white, aged in his 50s and rode a small foldable bike.”

The first suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, and about 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall. He wore a dark, hooded jumper.

The second suspect was white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5ft 7ins tall and of average build. He wore a light coloured top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/48999/19.

Alternatively, people can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cyclist could hold key to finding pair of robbers who carried out Colchester attack

Police are investigating an attack on a man in Colchester Picture: SIMON PARKER

The closure of a Chinese restaurant is among our most read stories

The Golden Dragon, in Grafton Way, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Stargazers capture stunning pictures of pink moon

A stunning shot in Clacton of the pink moon Picture: STEPHEN JOHNSON

Boost your steps this summer and send your Fitbit into overdrive

St Elizabeth Hospice is seeking trailmakers for Elmer's Big Parade Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Essex mother will trek Great Wall of China in memory of daughter

Matthew Guille (left) and Julia Guille (right) on a training walk at the Yorkshire Moors Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists