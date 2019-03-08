Cyclist could hold key to finding pair of robbers who carried out Colchester attack

Police are investigating an attack on a man in Colchester Picture: SIMON PARKER

A man was repeatedly punched and kicked by two men demanding money in a vicious assault in Colchester.

Police said the robbery took place as the victim, aged in his 30s, walked along a cycle path that runs through Lower Castle Park, adjacent to Wells Road.

He was approached by the men around 7.15pm on Wednesday, March 27.

The man ran off after one of the suspects swore at him. They chased him, punched and kicked him, and demanded money. It is believed they stole his mobile phone.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hannah Richardson, of Colchester CID, said: “The victim was chased by two men, who caught up with him and repeatedly punched and kicked him while demanding money.

“During the incident the victim put his mobile phone on the floor. It could not be found after the incident and is believed to have been stolen.

“I am looking to identify anyone who saw or heard any part of the incident or noticed two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a cyclist who was in the area at the time. He was described as white, aged in his 50s and rode a small foldable bike.”

The first suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, and about 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall. He wore a dark, hooded jumper.

The second suspect was white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5ft 7ins tall and of average build. He wore a light coloured top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/48999/19.

Alternatively, people can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org