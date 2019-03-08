Man threatened with knife during street robbery

The robbery took place close to Bill Rickaby Drive in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man was threatened with a knife during a street robbery on Tuesday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 41-year-old man was walking down a path known locally as Yellow Brick Road, near to Bill Rickaby Drive in Newmarket when he was approached by a group of men at around 6.20pm.

You may also want to watch:

The victim was threatened with a knife by one of the men and had a quantity of cash stolen from him.

He was left uninjured.

Those with any information about the robbery, or that may have captured dash came footage of the incident should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 37/68616/19.