Man threatened with knife during street robbery

PUBLISHED: 17:29 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 13 November 2019

The robbery took place close to Bill Rickaby Drive in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was threatened with a knife during a street robbery on Tuesday evening.

A 41-year-old man was walking down a path known locally as Yellow Brick Road, near to Bill Rickaby Drive in Newmarket when he was approached by a group of men at around 6.20pm.

The victim was threatened with a knife by one of the men and had a quantity of cash stolen from him.

He was left uninjured.

Those with any information about the robbery, or that may have captured dash came footage of the incident should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 37/68616/19.

