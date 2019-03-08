E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man suffers possible broken jaw in alleyway attack

PUBLISHED: 13:57 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 17 November 2019

A man was robbed and suffered a suspected broken jaw in Halstead this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was robbed and suffered a suspected broken jaw in Halstead this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 20s suffered facial injuries after he was attacked in an alleyway during a robbery.

The victim reported that he was attacked by another man while walking in an alleyway off Mount Pleasant in Halstead, at around 4am this morning.

The victim, aged 20, was taken to hospital with a possible fractured jaw.

Officers from Essex Police attended the incident and found the man's bag on the floor.

They are trying to establish whether anything was stolen from the bag and the circumstances around the attack.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who has information or saw anyone acting suspiciously before or following the robbery.

They would also like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.

Please call Braintree CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/182581/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

