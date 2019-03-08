Police release CCTV footage in search for casino robbery suspects

Officers have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to following the robbery Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Officers are appealing for help identifying a trio of dark-clothed robbers who stole cash from a casino in Newmarket.

The three suspects carried out the raid at Casino Slots in Wellington Street, Newmarket at 10.15pm on Tuesday, March 5.

They approached the worker and forced him back inside the premises, insisting that he gave them money.

After demanding that the employee unlock the safe, they left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

Officers have now released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to following the robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises the men, should contact West CID on 101, quoting reference 12734/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the website.

