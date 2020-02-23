'He was a nice-looking fella' - Couple celebrate 70 years of bliss

Laura and Robert Worne from Rushmere St Andrew are celebrating 70 years as husband and wife Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

A Suffolk platinum wedding couple have received a card from the Queen to congratulate them on 70 years of wedded bliss.

Seventy years ago, Robert and Laura Worne on their wedding day on February 23, 1950. Picture: WORNE FAMILY Seventy years ago, Robert and Laura Worne on their wedding day on February 23, 1950. Picture: WORNE FAMILY

Robert Worne, 94, known as Bob, and wife Laura, 97, recall meeting at Cauldwell Hall Road Baptist Church in Ipswich - which they still attend together more than 70 years on. They remembered that there was snow on the ground on their wedding day at the church.

Mr Worne said: "We got together at the church, courted for about a year, and then we got married. We have got long, happy memories - of when the children came, and the grandchildren, and now the great-grandchildren."

"He was a nice-looking fella," Mrs Worne said. "I thought, he will do." She added: "He's very kind and thoughtful."

Mr Worne said of his wife: "First of all, she was a good looker, and she still is."

Robert and Laura Worne, from Rushmere St. Andrew, celebrating their Platinum wedding anniversary with children Linda Green (back right), David Worne (back centre) and daughter-in-law Julie Worne. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Robert and Laura Worne, from Rushmere St. Andrew, celebrating their Platinum wedding anniversary with children Linda Green (back right), David Worne (back centre) and daughter-in-law Julie Worne. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The couple now live in Rushmere St Andrew, but spent most of their married life in Tunstall. They have two children, Linda Green and David Worne, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

"We love them all to bits," Mrs Worne said.

On the secret of a long, happy marriage, she commented: "Lots of young people today, they get married and think that it's all going to be hunky dory. You have to have give and take in a marriage."

Mr Worne was a farm worker for many years, and then worked for Suffolk County Council, taking care of playing fields, parks and recreation areas.

Robert Worne, 94 and Laura Worne, 97 from Rushmere St. Andrew, are celebrating 70 years of marriage. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Robert Worne, 94 and Laura Worne, 97 from Rushmere St. Andrew, are celebrating 70 years of marriage. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

His wife spent some time working part-time as a carer, as well as looking after the family.

Son David said: "They have been going to church together all these years, and that has been a major part of their life."

He said his dad had been a keen reader of the East Anglian Daily Times for 80 years. "He has had the paper delivered every single day since he started work when he was 14 or 15, and he reads it every day to keep up with all the local news."

The couple were delighted to receive a card from the Queen, which said: "I send you my warm congratulations on the celebration of your Platinum Wedding anniversary. May your celebrations be particularly happy and memorable."

A card from the Queen was among the many for Robert Worne, 94 and Laura Worne, 97 from Rushmere St Andrew. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY A card from the Queen was among the many for Robert Worne, 94 and Laura Worne, 97 from Rushmere St Andrew. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

They were celebrating their special day with a lunch at the Coach and Horses in Melton with close family, and were then set for a surprise tea party with other members of the family.