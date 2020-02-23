E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'He was a nice-looking fella' - Couple celebrate 70 years of bliss

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 February 2020

Laura and Robert Worne from Rushmere St Andrew are celebrating 70 years as husband and wife Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Laura and Robert Worne from Rushmere St Andrew are celebrating 70 years as husband and wife Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

A Suffolk platinum wedding couple have received a card from the Queen to congratulate them on 70 years of wedded bliss.

Seventy years ago, Robert and Laura Worne on their wedding day on February 23, 1950. Picture: WORNE FAMILYSeventy years ago, Robert and Laura Worne on their wedding day on February 23, 1950. Picture: WORNE FAMILY

Robert Worne, 94, known as Bob, and wife Laura, 97, recall meeting at Cauldwell Hall Road Baptist Church in Ipswich - which they still attend together more than 70 years on. They remembered that there was snow on the ground on their wedding day at the church.

Mr Worne said: "We got together at the church, courted for about a year, and then we got married. We have got long, happy memories - of when the children came, and the grandchildren, and now the great-grandchildren."

"He was a nice-looking fella," Mrs Worne said. "I thought, he will do." She added: "He's very kind and thoughtful."

Mr Worne said of his wife: "First of all, she was a good looker, and she still is."

Robert and Laura Worne, from Rushmere St. Andrew, celebrating their Platinum wedding anniversary with children Linda Green (back right), David Worne (back centre) and daughter-in-law Julie Worne. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYRobert and Laura Worne, from Rushmere St. Andrew, celebrating their Platinum wedding anniversary with children Linda Green (back right), David Worne (back centre) and daughter-in-law Julie Worne. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The couple now live in Rushmere St Andrew, but spent most of their married life in Tunstall. They have two children, Linda Green and David Worne, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

"We love them all to bits," Mrs Worne said.

On the secret of a long, happy marriage, she commented: "Lots of young people today, they get married and think that it's all going to be hunky dory. You have to have give and take in a marriage."

Mr Worne was a farm worker for many years, and then worked for Suffolk County Council, taking care of playing fields, parks and recreation areas.

Robert Worne, 94 and Laura Worne, 97 from Rushmere St. Andrew, are celebrating 70 years of marriage. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYRobert Worne, 94 and Laura Worne, 97 from Rushmere St. Andrew, are celebrating 70 years of marriage. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

His wife spent some time working part-time as a carer, as well as looking after the family.

Son David said: "They have been going to church together all these years, and that has been a major part of their life."

He said his dad had been a keen reader of the East Anglian Daily Times for 80 years. "He has had the paper delivered every single day since he started work when he was 14 or 15, and he reads it every day to keep up with all the local news."

The couple were delighted to receive a card from the Queen, which said: "I send you my warm congratulations on the celebration of your Platinum Wedding anniversary. May your celebrations be particularly happy and memorable."

A card from the Queen was among the many for Robert Worne, 94 and Laura Worne, 97 from Rushmere St Andrew. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYA card from the Queen was among the many for Robert Worne, 94 and Laura Worne, 97 from Rushmere St Andrew. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

They were celebrating their special day with a lunch at the Coach and Horses in Melton with close family, and were then set for a surprise tea party with other members of the family.

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suspected drink-driver arrested after car brings down phone lines

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reported making an arrest following a collision near Stowmarket on Sunday morning Picture: NSRAPT TWITTER

One person rescued from flat fire

Fire fighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to a flat fire on in the town on Saturday night. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘A genius broadcaster who will be sadly missed’ - more tributes pour in for Simon Warr

Simon Warr, right, with Leiston chairman Andy Crisp outside the press box at Victory Road, which was named the

East Anglian members meet Labour leadership hopefuls as voting starts

Labour leadership candidates Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy, and Rebecca Long Bailey at the hustings at Peterborough. Picture: SONIA BARKER

New signing Harvey on target as Leiston earn vital point

Robert Harvey's attempt on goal is saved by Barwell keeper Max Bramley, but he did end up scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL
Drive 24