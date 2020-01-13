Soldier killed in Afghanistan honoured at memorial rugby match

Private Robert Hayes was a former player at Newmarket Rugby Club Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A rugby match honouring a soldier who died ten years ago in Afghanistan raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Private Robert Hayes, a former player at Newmarket Rugby Club, was killed by an improvised explosive device in Helmand Province in 2010.

To mark a decade since his passing, his old club arranged a rugby match in aid of charity on Sunday - raising just under £1,200 in the process for the Royal Anglian Benevolent Charity.

A minute's silence was held before 45 players took part in the game, as nearly 200 spectators watched on.

Harvey Bell, club chairman and friend of Pte Hayes, said there was no shortage of people wishing to play Sunday's match.

Mr Bell said: "Robert was a lovely guy. He was so passionate about life.

"So many people wanted to play in the game - people that knew him, people that didn't.

"Thank you to everyone who attended and played. We hope you enjoyed it."