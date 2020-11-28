E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prisoner serving life sentence absconds from Hollesley Bay

PUBLISHED: 19:51 28 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:51 28 November 2020

Robert Maxfield has absconded from Hollesley Bay. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A prisoner serving a life sentence has absconded from Hollesley Bay, prompting a police search.

Robert Maxfield, aged 42, was reported missing shortly after 4.45pm today, Saturday November 28, after he could not be located.

He is serving a life sentence for causing death by dangerous driving and he has been recalled to prison for further offences of burglary with intent to steal.

Police are now appealing for help to trace the prisoner.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of slim build, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a black panther tattoo on his right arm and another tattoo on his left forearm. It is not known what he was wearing.

Anyone who believes they have seen Robert Maxfield, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 250 of November 28 2020.

