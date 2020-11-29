Prison absconder serving life sentence found and arrested
PUBLISHED: 18:50 29 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 29 November 2020
Archant
A man serving a life sentence who absconded from a Suffolk prison has been found and arrested.
Robert Maxfield was reported missing from Hollesley Bar shortly before 5pm on Saturday, November 29.
You may also want to watch:
He was found and detained in Northamptonshire on Sunday, November 29.
Maxfield is serving a life sentence for causing death by dangerous driving and was recalled to prison for further offences of burglary with intent to steal.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said they would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.