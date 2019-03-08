Suffolk man denies £8,361 benefit fraud allegations

Robert Spendlove is alleged to have dishonestly made a false statement about the details of his income to the Department for Work and Pensions Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

A Suffolk man has denied dishonestly claiming more than £8,000 in benefits.

Robert Spendlove, 66, of Southwold Road, Wrentham, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday, charged with four counts of dishonestly making a false statement to obtain a benefit.

Spendlove entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

He is alleged to have dishonestly made a false statement about the details of his income to the Department for Work and Pensions to obtain Jobseeker's Allowance on or about June 27, 2017; Housing Benefit on or about July 14, 2017; Pension Credit on or about October 10, 2017, and Universal Credit on or about November 15, 2017.

The charges were brought by the specialist fraud division of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Prosecutor Gareth Hunter said the allegations concerned £8,361 of benefits.

Spendlove will appear at the same court for a case management hearing on August 27.