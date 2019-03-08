Suffolk man Robert Spendlove dishonestly claimed £8,361 in benefits

A Suffolk man has admitted dishonestly claiming £8,361 in benefits over the course of 10 months.

Robert Spendlove appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of dishonestly making a false statement to obtain a benefit.

The 66-year-old, of Southwold Road, Wrentham, dishonestly made a false statement about the details of his income to the Department for Work and Pensions, in order to obtain Jobseeker's Allowance, at the end of June 27, 2017.

He subsequently received Housing Benefit, Pension Credit and Universal Credit.

The charges, which covered a period of 10 months, were brought by the specialist fraud division of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Spendlove was handed an 18-month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 35 days of rehabilitation activity. He must also pay £100 towards the cost of prosecution.