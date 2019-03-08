Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Expert blames shifting crime priorities for resurgence in metal theft

PUBLISHED: 16:27 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 19 March 2019

Robin Edwards, former deputy lead for the National Metal Theft Taskforce, blamed the rise in thefts on lack of enforcement of the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013 Picture: ROBIN EDWARDS

Robin Edwards, former deputy lead for the National Metal Theft Taskforce, blamed the rise in thefts on lack of enforcement of the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013 Picture: ROBIN EDWARDS

Robin Edwards

A former police chief inspector, who spearheaded a national crime crackdown, has blamed rising levels of metal theft on changing enforcement priorities.

Suffolk police recorded 503 non-infrastructure related metal thefts in the two years to March 2018 - more than the previous four years combined Picture: IAN BURTSuffolk police recorded 503 non-infrastructure related metal thefts in the two years to March 2018 - more than the previous four years combined Picture: IAN BURT

Robin Edwards’ work on British Transport Police campaign, Operation Tornado, led to requirements on scrap dealers to request and retain identification for cash sales.

Now a security consultant, he warned a recent rise in thefts was down to limited enforcement of the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013.

Declining levels of metal theft were reversed by a 53% rise across Suffolk in 2016/17 and another 7% rise in the following 12 months.

Total offences halved in the three years after the act, but theft of items like gates and fencing, often picked up by mobile collectors, have climbed higher than when rules were tightened.

Metal theft has gone up by two thirds in the last two years across Suffolk following falls since the introduction of new laws Picture: ARCHANTMetal theft has gone up by two thirds in the last two years across Suffolk following falls since the introduction of new laws Picture: ARCHANT

Infrastructure theft from public buildings, railways and services remain lower (by 73% since 2013) but rose from 36 to 58 last year.

Mr Edwards said: “We’re now in a position where it’s no longer a priority, and the reality is, they’re struggling to meet the priorities they do have.

“The only way to prevent it from rising to similar levels is to enforce the act, but resource demand is significant.

“Many dealers haven’t bothered re-licensing because nobody’s checking.

“They had been encouraged to improve traceability, but that’s only on the basis it’s enforceable.

“The act made a massive difference, but it’s only sustainable if enforceable.

“It seems responsibility now lies entirely with the asset owners.

“In the face on an increase in violent crime, it’s unlikely available resources are going to be available to tackle the problem.

“The problem needs an approach that can’t necessarily rely on police forces.

“With very little effort, the problem could be reduced. We know this works, as it was an approach that worked previously.”

Inspector Nick Stonehouse, Suffolk’s head of rural policing, said: “Reducing metal theft, and catching those responsible for it, is one of the rural crime team’s priorities.

“We take part in regular days of action at scrap metal dealers, which involves visiting premises and inspecting their records.

“If we believe they are not conforming to the legislation then appropriate measures will be taken against them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch: Jailed drunk driver’s wrong way journey along A14

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus smashes into family’s home - the third time it has been struck by a vehicle in three years

Nicola Stanmore said it was the third time the house has been struck by a vehicle in the last four years Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

WATCH: Dramatic moment police are rammed by allegedly stolen car

Essex Police in Dedham had to evade a potentially stolen car that reversed at their vehicle at speed, injuring both officers Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘I was open to staying there but the new manager came in and said no’ - McGoldrick on his Town departure

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer after Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. Picture: ARCHANT

The dancing queens of Carbon - are you one of them?

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists