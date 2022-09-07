Suffolk dad turns eBay car into wheelchair adapted vehicle for son

Robin Middleton re-built the Mini during weekends and evenings - and said it was "well worth it in the end." - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk dad has transformed a car bought on eBay into a wheelchair adapted vehicle.

Robin Middleton, from Bury St Edmunds, bought the Mini van for £600 ten years ago - and has completely re-built the vehicle for his son Charlie's wheelchair.

Charlie is a lifelong wheelchair user as he was deprived of oxygen for several minutes when he was born - which has led to multiple health issues.

The car was bought on eBay for £600. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Robin said that he started the project, dubbed the 'Pope mobile,' to allow Charlie and his family to go to car shows together.

“I often go to these car shows with my friends – you look around and you see so many things that people take for granted.

“They've got their little ones there and they can all hop in the car and go to the event.

“For us, it’s not that easy – you have to take so much stuff with you.

The re-build saw just four original panels remain. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“I saw it come up on eBay and I thought that would be something that I could build for Charlie.

“It was one of the original wheelchair Mini vans that the company made."

Throughout the process of the build - which saw just four original panels remain - Charlie has been a "big part of it".

He helped to choose the colour scheme of the car via gestures like looking in the direction of particular colours help up by members of the rebuild team.

Robin - who owns RJM bodyworks in Stowmarket - has been juggling his day job with the project often working in the evenings and weekends to get the car ready for Charlie.

“It’s been a longwinded project but definitely well worth it in the end.

Robin said "it was amazing" to get Charlie out on the road for the first time in the car. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“Without the support I think it would have been one of the ones that would sit in the back of the workshop.

“I know at least five of the previous owners bought with the intention of doing what I’ve done but then it’s just sat there.

“So it's not been on the road for pushing on 30 years - it’s nice to get it back on the road," he said.

With the car now ready to go Robin admitted that it was an emotional time as all the hard work came to fruition and Charlie went our for a ride for the first time.

“It was amazing.

“I think we all had a lump in our throat when we finally managed to get him out in it.

“It was worth every hour and every penny to build it for him."

More information about the project can be found on the project's Facebook page here.

The car has been adapted for Charlie and was influenced by design decisions made by Charlie himself. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The car will allow Charlie to go to beloved car shows with more ease. - Credit: Charlotte Bond