Where by-elections will be held in Suffolk in early 2020

PUBLISHED: 12:27 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 17 December 2019

Two by-elections will take place early in 2020, after a Suffolk councillor secured a seat in Parliament.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks paid tribute to Mr Millar's dedication in representing West Suffolk residents. Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks paid tribute to Mr Millar's dedication in representing West Suffolk residents. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Robin Millar won the Aberconwy seat in North Wales at last week's General Election with a majority of 2,034.

Mr Millar was a councillor for Newmarket North at West Suffolk Council - and its Forest Heath District Council predecessor - since 2015, and was also a Suffolk County Council councillor for Newmarket and Red Lodge.

Both councils confirmed he had formally resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday morning, having taken up his seat in Parliament this week.

It means by-elections will be organised for those two councils to replace Mr Millar, likely to be held sometime from February onwards, although no election has yet been formally declared.

Conservative leader of Suffolk County Council, Matthew Hicks, said: "Robin has always been a very committed county councillor and has been passionate about representing his division.

"I would like to thank Robin for all the hard work and dedication at Suffolk County Council and wish him well as he embarks on his new role.

"I have no doubt that Robin will be an excellent Member of Parliament for the residents of Aberconwy."

For those living in Newmarket it means it will be the fourth election in the space of a year, following last week's General Election and the local and European elections in May.

MPs are not legally required to resign from any council position if they are elected to Parliament, but it is highly unusual for them not to.

Mr Millar has lived in Newmarket but grew up in Bangor, and has a house in Wales.

He has been a senior member of the Conservative cohort in Suffolk, having served on the county council and Forest Heath cabinets, as well as being a former deputy leader of Forest Heath.

Mr Millar had previously contested a Parliamentary seat when he came third in 2010's General Election in the Arfon seat.

In his acceptance speech following his 2019 General Election win, Mr Millar said: "It's an immense pleasure, and an extraordinary privilege - one that at times I thought I'd never see, to represent an area I consider a home to me."

During his campaign trail in Aberconwy, Mr Millar enlisted the help of some of his senior Conservative colleagues in Suffolk, including county council leader Matthew Hicks and former county council leader Colin Noble.

