Man downloaded 140,000 indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 17:31 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 19 November 2020

Robin Pawsey appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Robin Pawsey appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A partially-sighted Colchester man who downloaded more than 140,000 indecent images of children has been warned it is “highly likely” he will receive an immediate prison term when he is sentenced next month.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Robin Pawsey: “This is a huge amount of child pornography, the likes of which I haven’t seen for a considerable time, and is perhaps the largest I have ever seen at Ipswich.

“I want to give you a clear and stark warning that it is almost inevitable that you will receive an immediate custodial sentence and I want you to prepare yourself for that.”

However, the judge said he hadn’t shut the door on a suspended sentence.

Pawsey, 40, of Victoria Chase, Colchester, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

Ipswich Crown Court court heard that Pawsey had 16,150 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 17,105 in category B and 111,504 in category C.

He also had 8,735 prohibited images of children in his possession and 28,465 extreme pornographic images.

He also admitted attempted sexual communication with a child.

Pawsey will be sentenced in December.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

