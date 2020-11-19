Man downloaded 140,000 indecent images of children

A partially-sighted Colchester man who downloaded more than 140,000 indecent images of children has been warned it is “highly likely” he will receive an immediate prison term when he is sentenced next month.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Robin Pawsey: “This is a huge amount of child pornography, the likes of which I haven’t seen for a considerable time, and is perhaps the largest I have ever seen at Ipswich.

“I want to give you a clear and stark warning that it is almost inevitable that you will receive an immediate custodial sentence and I want you to prepare yourself for that.”

However, the judge said he hadn’t shut the door on a suspended sentence.

Pawsey, 40, of Victoria Chase, Colchester, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

Ipswich Crown Court court heard that Pawsey had 16,150 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 17,105 in category B and 111,504 in category C.

He also had 8,735 prohibited images of children in his possession and 28,465 extreme pornographic images.

He also admitted attempted sexual communication with a child.

Pawsey will be sentenced in December.