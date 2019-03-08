Soldiers break world records and raise money for bereavement charity

Left to right: Cpl Will Stacey, Lt James Surmon and Sgt Liam Aschettino broke records and their own fundraising target for Scotty's Little Soldiers. Picture: CPL SAM HUNT Archant

A trio of Suffolk soldiers broke three world records whilst raising money for an army bereavement charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Comrades from the 51 Parachute Squadron, Royal Engineers based in Woodbridge smashed the records held for endurance for rowing, skiing and cycling.

Sgt Liam Aschettino, Cpl Will Stance and Lt James Surmon spent an exhausting 24 hours completing their chosen sport.

You may also want to watch:

They have so far raised £2,750 for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a national charity which supports children across the UK who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Sgt Aschettino said: "Will is always thinking of extreme challenges and when he proposed this idea to myself and James, we thought he was joking!

"It was a gruelling 24 hours and it tested us both mentally and physically, but we're thrilled to have broken three world records and smashed our fundraising target of £2,300 to raise a staggering amount of money for this amazing cause."

To donate, click here.







