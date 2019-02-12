Fancy making and launching a rocket? Sign up to a workshop in Bury St Edmunds

Making and launching rockets has got to be an activity that is just as fun for adults as it is for children.

As part of Space and Moon exhibition at Moyse’s Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, workshops are taking place to inspire kids and grown-ups alike about the exciting world of rockets and space flight.

Rocketeer Ben Jarvis, of Raptor Aerospace, who has loaned five working rockets to the museum to display, will teach youngsters how to build one, and they will also get to launch it within the galleries.

The first workshop on March 5 is specifically targeted at schools while there will be a second one on March 9 for families.

Mr Jarvis said: “I’m delighted to be working with the team at Moyse’s Hall Museum to bring these exciting and practical workshops as part of the Space and Moon exhibition.

“The workshops will give children a wealth of knowledge covering key science subjects such as forces, aerodynamics, flight and space as well as history – and what’s more they’re fun.”

Those taking part will learn about the science of rockets, build a mini air powered stomp rocket and launch it.

The aim will be to land as close as they can to a vinyl moon with the children applying scientific method, testing, modifying and re-testing their rocket designs.

Joanna Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture at St Edmundsbury Borough Council, which runs the museum, said: “It is 50 years this summer since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first set foot on the moon.

“Half a century later, and although I wasn’t around when the moon landings happened, it is a feat which still feels amazing to comprehend.

“So what better opportunity to fuel children’s ambitions for the sciences, the infinity of space and beyond, than this exciting exhibition and workshops.”

Schools can book for the March 5 workshop by calling the museum on 01284 757163 while families can book for the March 9 workshop here.

Raptor Aerospace also runs workshops in schools and is also planning workshops for children and adults to build real rockets and launch them at its base at Scottow Enterprise Park in Norfolk. For more details see here.

For details about the Space and Moon exhibition see here.