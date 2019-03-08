Video

Get ready for blast off! Children take part in rocket science masterclass

Children across Suffolk took part in the air and water rocket sessions at Needham Lakes. Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

More than 200 children from across Suffolk took part in a rocket science masterclass, firing different types of aircraft as high as they could into the sky.

Children were told to bring an empty two litre plastic bottle for the event. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Children were told to bring an empty two litre plastic bottle for the event. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The classes, which took place at Needham Lakes, were run by Kinetic Science - an educational team working with Suffolk Libraries on this year's reading challenge theme, space.

Each child was invited to bring a two-litre plastic bottle and were taught how to make it into a supersonic rocket, which were all then shot into space using water pressure.

Debbie Ball, chief executive of Kinetic Science, said: "We had way more children that we were expecting today.

"They all brought a bottle and we showed them how to make it into a working rocket using water pressure. We then showed them how to make an air powered rocket as well.

"We want to show the children how achievable it is to use and understand science. To show you don't have to be a scientist or an engineer to understand physics.

"If they realise it is achievable, then they may be interested in continuing to learn about it."

