Rogue traders who claim to be deaf targeting Suffolk homes

PUBLISHED: 08:54 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 26 November 2019

Rogue traders who claim to be death are targeting homes in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Rogue traders who claim to be deaf in an attempt to sell artwork to residents are targeting parts of Suffolk, it has been warned.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it has received reports of the rogue traders operating in Brandon, Weeting, Lakenheath, and Mildenhall.

The individuals carry a sign which claims they are deaf and are selling artwork to fund their education.

Trading standards has warned residents that it is a well known scam, with the gang targeting areas across the UK.

The "hand drawn artwork" that they attempt to sell has been reported as mass produced images, or photocopies.

Trading standards always advises residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep.

Anyone approached at the door is asked to refuse to buy anything and to report the individuals to Suffolk Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or to Suffolk police on 101.

