Get your skates on! Roller-skating memories in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 September 2020

Roller Skating at Leiston Sport Centre in December 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

Roller Skating at Leiston Sport Centre in December 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

Roller-skating fun in the 1970s and 80s is the theme for our latest nostalgia gallery.

Roller skating at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich in February 1988 Picture: ARCHANTRoller skating at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich in February 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

If you took part in skating sessions at schools and sports centres, you might spot yourself in one of the photos.

Did you take part in a roller skating marathon at Sudbury Upper School in December 1982? Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTDid you take part in a roller skating marathon at Sudbury Upper School in December 1982? Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Dozens of students joined in a skating marathon at Sudbury Upper School in December 1982, which is featured here.

Roller skating champions at Bury St Edmunds in December 1985 Picture: ARCHANTRoller skating champions at Bury St Edmunds in December 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of 1970s banger racing at Foxhall

We also have photos of skating sessions at Leiston Sport Centre in 1973 and Stowmarket Roller Skating Club in 1977, with 70s fashions very much in evidence.

Sudbury Roller Skating Club in March 1977 Picture: ARCHANTSudbury Roller Skating Club in March 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Roller skates were actually invented in the 18th century, but they really caught on Victorian times, with a large number of rinks in London in the 1870s.

Stowmarket Roller Skating Club in August 1977 Picture: ARCHANTStowmarket Roller Skating Club in August 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

However, the skates used in Suffolk and Essex a century on were much more streamlined models!

Half-term roller skating at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich in February 1988 Picture: ARCHANTHalf-term roller skating at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich in February 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of roller skating locally? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Roller skating fun at Dovercourt Skating Club in August 1979 Picture: ARCHANTRoller skating fun at Dovercourt Skating Club in August 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

