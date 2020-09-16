Nostalgia

Get your skates on! Roller-skating memories in Days Gone By

Roller Skating at Leiston Sport Centre in December 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

Roller-skating fun in the 1970s and 80s is the theme for our latest nostalgia gallery.

Roller skating at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich in February 1988 Picture: ARCHANT Roller skating at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich in February 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

If you took part in skating sessions at schools and sports centres, you might spot yourself in one of the photos.

Did you take part in a roller skating marathon at Sudbury Upper School in December 1982? Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT Did you take part in a roller skating marathon at Sudbury Upper School in December 1982? Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Dozens of students joined in a skating marathon at Sudbury Upper School in December 1982, which is featured here.

Roller skating champions at Bury St Edmunds in December 1985 Picture: ARCHANT Roller skating champions at Bury St Edmunds in December 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

We also have photos of skating sessions at Leiston Sport Centre in 1973 and Stowmarket Roller Skating Club in 1977, with 70s fashions very much in evidence.

Sudbury Roller Skating Club in March 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Sudbury Roller Skating Club in March 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Roller skates were actually invented in the 18th century, but they really caught on Victorian times, with a large number of rinks in London in the 1870s.

Stowmarket Roller Skating Club in August 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Stowmarket Roller Skating Club in August 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

However, the skates used in Suffolk and Essex a century on were much more streamlined models!

Half-term roller skating at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich in February 1988 Picture: ARCHANT Half-term roller skating at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich in February 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Roller skating fun at Dovercourt Skating Club in August 1979 Picture: ARCHANT Roller skating fun at Dovercourt Skating Club in August 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

