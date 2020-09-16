Get your skates on! Roller-skating memories in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 September 2020
Roller-skating fun in the 1970s and 80s is the theme for our latest nostalgia gallery.
If you took part in skating sessions at schools and sports centres, you might spot yourself in one of the photos.
Dozens of students joined in a skating marathon at Sudbury Upper School in December 1982, which is featured here.
We also have photos of skating sessions at Leiston Sport Centre in 1973 and Stowmarket Roller Skating Club in 1977, with 70s fashions very much in evidence.
Roller skates were actually invented in the 18th century, but they really caught on Victorian times, with a large number of rinks in London in the 1870s.
However, the skates used in Suffolk and Essex a century on were much more streamlined models!
