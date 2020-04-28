E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk brothers go head-to-head in charity fundraising challenge

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 April 2020

East Bergholt brothers Dexter (left) and Roman (right) are going head-to-head in a fundraising challenge for two Suffolk charities Picture: OLLY CLAPP

East Bergholt brothers Dexter (left) and Roman (right) are going head-to-head in a fundraising challenge for two Suffolk charities Picture: OLLY CLAPP

OLLY CLAPP

Two Suffolk brothers have gone head-to-head in a bid to raise the highest amount of money for two local charities.

The two boys will be taking part in the challenge for 26 days during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: OLLY CLAPPThe two boys will be taking part in the challenge for 26 days during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: OLLY CLAPP

Eight-year-old Dexter O’Connor and brother Roman, 11, have both taken different routes on how to raise money for their chosen charities – with Ipswich Town mad Dexter baking cakes, while older brother Roman will be running one mile a day to help meet his target.

Dexter has been putting his apron on every afternoon for Ipswich Housing Action Group, with Roman putting on his running boots for Suffolk Mind for the next 26 days.

Mum Emma Burley said: “The main thing that inspired us to do something was looking at the weather forecast and seeing it was going to rain and thinking, well, how can I keep them active?

“They’ve been doing really well at home schooling but it’s been hard to keep them motivated, but now thanks to the challenge they are both so committed.

Roman, 11, will be running one mile every day to raise money for Suffolk Mind Picture: OLLY CLAPPRoman, 11, will be running one mile every day to raise money for Suffolk Mind Picture: OLLY CLAPP

“They both really want to help local people – Dexter is on a little mission to help the homeless and Roman wants to help people who have faced mental health struggles.

“But they really are so competitive and both want to raise as much as they can.”

The East Bergholt siblings have both already smashed their respective £100 fundraising targets, raising more than £300 between them after their very first day.

The brothers now hope to go even further in their bid to help others through these difficult times and raise at least £500 between them.

Dexter, 8, is baking cakes for friends and family to raise money for Ipswich Housing Action Group Picture: OLLY CLAPPDexter, 8, is baking cakes for friends and family to raise money for Ipswich Housing Action Group Picture: OLLY CLAPP

Miss Burley added: “I’ve been so surprised by the reaction to the challenge so far – the boys’ primary school teacher has even sponsored them. It just shows how generous people are.

“The first thing Dexter does now is ask me how many cakes people have ordered. We even have one for a birthday cake.

“They are both loving it so far, I’ve been out with Roman and his one-year-old brother while he does his three laps around the block and have been delivering all the cake orders at the same time in sterilised packaging.

“It has been so nice as it gives them the opportunity to wave at their friends from the window when we deliver them.”

Those who wish to donate to their causes should visit here for Dexter, and here for Roman.

