Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Roman ruins found during excavation of Jacks building in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 17:39 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 01 August 2019

Alec Wade standing on top of a massive foundation (five to seven foot wide) which was part of the Roman public baths at Colchester. Picture: COLCHESTER ARCHAEOLOGICAL TRUST

Alec Wade standing on top of a massive foundation (five to seven foot wide) which was part of the Roman public baths at Colchester. Picture: COLCHESTER ARCHAEOLOGICAL TRUST

Archant

An exciting Roman discovery has been made in the heart of Colchester during the excavation and refurbishment of one of the town's most famous buildings.

Laura Pooley holding a fragment of a box flue from the Roman public baths at Colchester. Picture: COLCHESTER ARCHAEOLOGICAL TRUSTLaura Pooley holding a fragment of a box flue from the Roman public baths at Colchester. Picture: COLCHESTER ARCHAEOLOGICAL TRUST

A range of roman artefacts were discovered by experts during the regeneration of the former Jacks hardware store in the Essex town, which has recently been developed into Three Wise Monkeys bar the new home for Other Monkey Brewing.

During excavation work by the Colchester Archaeological Trust (CAT), several important archaeological discoveries were made beneath the 15th Century building - the major one being the remains of a significant Roman bath house.

Hollow ceramic flues were found that would have been used to line the walls and floors of the 'hot room', the 'warm room' and sauna-like room - all essential components of substantial Roman baths - so that hot air could circulate and heat the spaces.

Several other artefacts were also discovered, confirming to archeologists that the buried building was used as a bath house in Roman times adding to previous discoveries of a 120-meter-long arcade, a fortress and an amphitheatre in Colchester.

You may also want to watch:

Deputy Leader of Colchester Borough Council, Julie Young, said: "This is a hugely important discovery for Colchester, as another piece of the fascinating jigsaw puzzle that is our wonderful Roman history falls into place with the significant discovery of this ancient bath house."

Philip Crummy of the Colchester Archaeological Trust, added: "Major Roman towns across the Roman Empire shared the same suite of public buildings and services.

"We already knew that Roman Colchester had a theatre (two in fact), many temples, a forum, a circus, town walls, a pressurised water supply, and a robust public drainage system.

"To this impressive list, we can now add a major public bath house."

Due to the cramped nature of the excavations, underneath the Jacks Building, the public will not be able to see the artefacts in situ.

However, the Colchester Archaeological Trust will be creating a temporary exhibition of the historic Roman artefacts at the Roman Circus Centre, starting on August 6, with the objects on display until the centre closes on September 28.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We haven’t given up’ - Campaign to save pub caught in international property web will continue

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Roman ruins found during excavation of Jacks building in Colchester

Alec Wade standing on top of a massive foundation (five to seven foot wide) which was part of the Roman public baths at Colchester. Picture: COLCHESTER ARCHAEOLOGICAL TRUST

Man who vaulted A11 roundabout after ‘misjudgement’ banned from driving for a year

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough.

Tickets available for Ed Sheeran exhibition at Ipswich Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burton opener offers wounded Town a chance to set their own tone... but there are still plenty of questions to answer

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town open their season at Burton Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists