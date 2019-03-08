Rail passengers told NOT TO TRAVEL after incident on mainline

Services into and out of London have been affected by the delays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Greater Anglia are warning rail passengers not travel after emergency service were called to an incident on the mainline into London.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident close to the railway between Chadewell Heath and Romford in Essex meaning that some lines are currently blocked.

Services between Ipswich and London Liverpool street may be cancelled, delayed or revised until 4pm today.

A number of services into the capital from Suffolk and Essex have already been cancelled.

As a result Greater Anglia are warning travellers to stay away as they run a reduced service.

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on the London Underground , c2c sevices and First Essex bus routes between Colchester and Colchester Town.

In a statement on their website the rail operator said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."