Memorial trust set up in name of Stowmarket ‘local hero’ Ron Ames

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 April 2019

Ron Ames was a carpenter and craftsman by trade Picture: OWEN HINES

Ron Ames was a carpenter and craftsman by trade Picture: OWEN HINES

A memorial trust to provide grants to promising young athletes has been set up in the name of a much-loved Stowmarket sports enthusiast.

A former Striders triathlon team, consisting of Sue Garrord, Haley Suttle, Nick Hammond and Ron Ames. Picture: Stowmarket StridersA former Striders triathlon team, consisting of Sue Garrord, Haley Suttle, Nick Hammond and Ron Ames. Picture: Stowmarket Striders

Ron Ames passed away in May 2018 at the age of 70.

Now a group of his friends and colleges from the sports clubs he spent much of his time at, are setting up a fund in his name which will support young athletes, a cause he dedicated much of his life to.

During a life dedicated to sport, Mr Ames helped found Stowmarket Volleyball club in 1975, which still competes in the National Division 2 competition more than 40 years later.

Following his retirement he turned his attention to competing himself, representing the UK in triathlon for his age group at the world championships.

He also took the time to help many of the young players who competed for the volleyball club, helping them develop as players and as people.

He was posthumously recognised by being awarded with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Stowmarket Town Awards 2018/19.

The first meeting of the fund will take place at Stowmarket Football Club in Bury Road on Monday, May 20 at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “The idea behind the memorial fund is to establish a sustainable legacy to a much loved and respected person who was an active and successful member of the running, swimming and volleyball clubs in Stowmarket and who, for many years, helped and encouraged people of all ages in their chosen sport.

“The aims of the charity will be to encourage, motivate and support young members of the three stated sports clubs to enhance their involvement and opportunities in their chosen sport.”

Small grants of around £200 will be given out to support individuals in any aspect of their sporting careers, be it equipment, transport and specialist coaching.

The grants will be awarded at the discretion of the board of the charity. which has now been legally registered.

Anyone who would like to get involved in the trust is asked to go to the event on May 20 and speak to the organisers.

